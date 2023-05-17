Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,001 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

