Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,584 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.