Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 862 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 47,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

