Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,590 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

