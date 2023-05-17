Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

