Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.