Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $706.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

