Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAK. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

