Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,528,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.