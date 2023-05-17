Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.75 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $459.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

