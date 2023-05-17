Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

