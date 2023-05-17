Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.52. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

