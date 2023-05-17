Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 33,894 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 863.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after acquiring an additional 636,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after buying an additional 321,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Catalent Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Catalent

CTLT stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

