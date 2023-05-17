Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 74 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average is $208.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

