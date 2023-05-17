Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.