Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.