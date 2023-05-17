Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,607 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.19.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.