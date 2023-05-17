Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.