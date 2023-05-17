MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.