Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.383 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.