Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Microchip Technology worth $187,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

