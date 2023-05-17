Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE MG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

