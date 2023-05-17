Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

MRNA opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,342 shares of company stock valued at $67,958,419. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

