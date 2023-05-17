Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Modiv Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Modiv during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.