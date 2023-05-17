Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv (NYSE:MDVGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Modiv Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Modiv during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Further Reading

