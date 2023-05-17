Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $20.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $20.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.76. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

MOH stock opened at $288.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.