Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $20.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $20.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.76. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
MOH stock opened at $288.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
