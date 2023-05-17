monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

monday.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

