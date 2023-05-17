Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Monro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Get Monro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Monro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.