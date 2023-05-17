MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,002,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

