Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

