National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $17.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 1.8 %

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$325.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$320.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$296.01. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$243.18 and a 1-year high of C$409.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$7.28 by C$2.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.07 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

