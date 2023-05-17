National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $17.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS.
Canadian Tire Stock Up 1.8 %
Canadian Tire stock opened at C$325.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$320.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$296.01. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$243.18 and a 1-year high of C$409.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.
Canadian Tire Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
