National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

