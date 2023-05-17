National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
