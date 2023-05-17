National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.