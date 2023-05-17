Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

