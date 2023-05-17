Navcoin Market Cap Tops $4.24 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $43,995.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00130520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028561 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,156,711 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

