NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NeoGames stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $927.24 million, a PE ratio of -40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 360,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,695,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

