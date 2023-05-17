New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and New Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.53) -0.25 New Gold $631.30 million 1.47 -$66.80 million ($0.14) -9.71

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -2,937.50% -2,852.45% New Gold -14.38% -1.87% -0.80%

Summary

New Gold beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc. is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

