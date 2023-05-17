New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 2,594 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Relic Trading Down 0.6 %

NEWR opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

Get New Relic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.