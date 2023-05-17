New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 2,594 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
New Relic Trading Down 0.6 %
NEWR opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
