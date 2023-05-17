New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Acquires A$12,950.00 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Nick Woolrych acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,950.00 ($8,691.28).

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.

