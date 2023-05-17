Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

