Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

