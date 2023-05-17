NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $80.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

