Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $212.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

