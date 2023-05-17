NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 63 Shares

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,887.48 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,624.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,084.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.