NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 63 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10.

On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,887.48 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,624.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,084.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.