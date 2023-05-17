ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

ON stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

