Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.45

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 59931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.