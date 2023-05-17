Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.