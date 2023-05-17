Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

