Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.48) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

