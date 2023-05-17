Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 2,962 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,925.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.

Outset Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Outset Medical stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,238,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.