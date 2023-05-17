Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 2,962 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,925.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.
Outset Medical Stock Up 0.0 %
Outset Medical stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,238,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.