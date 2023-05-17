Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Steven S. Williamson Sells 681 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $13,558.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.