Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Steven S. Williamson Sells 681 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $13,558.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

