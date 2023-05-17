Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($30.19) to GBX 2,720 ($34.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXINF stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $35.20.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

